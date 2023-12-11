Chargesheet filed against Gujarat man in Rs 3 cr cheating case

Our Correspondent

Jammu, December 10

The Economic Offences Wing of the Crime Branch, Jammu, have produced a chargesheet against an accused in a cheating case of Rs 3 crore.

The accused, Parsuram Rajnetbhai Pal, a resident of Gujarat, was booked under Sections 420 and 120-B at the Crime Branch. A chargesheet was produced in the court for judicial determination for hatching criminal conspiracy and cheating the complainants of Rs 3 crore after luring them on the pretext of associating them for becoming partners by investing a refundable amount of Rs 3 crore in Armada Bazar — a private limited company in the grocery business.

The case stems its origin from a written complaint lodged by Sanna Gandogra and Sanjay Kumar Gupta, both residents of Jammu, who alleged that accused posing to be the directors of Armada Bazar approached them to make a refundable investment of Rs 3 crore. As per the terms of an agreement, the accused were supposed to pay Rs 12 lakh a month for 36 months to the complainants and also 4% of the net monthly billing of the mart. However, the accused paid only Rs 12 lakh for two months. Later, the accused refused threatened to eliminate them if they filed any case against him.

“On receipt of the complaint, a preliminary verification was conducted and during the course of inquiry the allegations made were prima facie substantiated, leading to the registration of a case,” said a spokesperson for the Crime Branch.

#Gujarat #Jammu