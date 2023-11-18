Chargesheet filed against three for duping woman of Rs 23 lakh

Our Correspondent

Jammu, November 17

The Economic Offences Wing of Crime Branch Jammu produced 1043 page chargesheet in the court against three accused for duping a woman of Rs 23 lakh.

The accused have been identified as Kulbir Singh, a resident of RS Pura, Narotam Singh, resident of Marjali Kangril and Kulranjan Sharma, resident of Rani Talab in Jammu, for their involvement in hatching criminal conspiracy and cheating the complainant.

An official of crime branch informed that the case stems from a written complaint lodged by Baldeep Kour, a resident of RS Pura, Jammu, and others, alleging therein that she had to buy a JCB in 2017 for which she required Rs 23 lakh.

Accordingly she applied for loan of Rs 15 lakh in J&K Bank’s Kullian branch in RS Pura. She was required to pay the margin money of Rs 8.5 lakh to the dealer and the remaining loan amount was to be transferred by J&K Bank in the account of the JCB dealer.

Baldeep Kour paid the advance amount to proprietor of KK Motors, Kulbir Singh. She was informed that the bank will transfer the remaining amount in the account of the firm and she will get the delivery of the JCB.

But after approaching the dealer a number of times in June 2019, dealer Kulbir Singh refused to give the delivery of the JCB and told Baldeep that J&K Bank has not sanctioned the loan and has not transferred any amount in the account of the firm, whereas instalments had already started getting deducted from the account of her husband.

The official informed that on receipt of the complaint, a preliminary verification was initiated and during probe the allegations were prima facie substantiated, leading to the registration of instant case under the relevant sections.

“During the course of investigation relevant record was seized, statement of witnesses recorded, scientific, circumstantial and other material evidence was gathered and offences under Sections 420, 465, 468, 471, 120-B/RPC were established against the accused. Charge sheet was produced in the court for judicial determination,” the official said.

