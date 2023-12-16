Chargesheet filed against two women cops for Rs 1.88 cr fraud

Arjun Sharma

Jammu, December 15

The Economic Offences Wing of the Crime Branch, Jammu, produced a 382-page chargesheet in a court against two women police constables, accused of cheating colleagues and others in connection with a fraud case involving Rs 1.88 crore.

The accused have been identified as constable Nirmal Kour Saini of the Indian Reserve Police (IRP) 15 Battalion, a resident of Bishnah, and constable Arti Sharma of 4th security wing, a resident of Hira Nagar village in Kathua. They are facing charges under Sections 420, 406, 120-B of the Ranbir Penal Code (now IPC).

Targeted colleagues Both constables — Nirmal Kour Saini and Arti Sharma — convinced their colleagues for investing Rs 1 lakh each and also gold, promising hefty returns.

They managed to collect Rs 1.50 crore and 300-gm gold. The role of Kour’s husband, posted in the armed police wing, is also being looked into.

The chargesheet was produced for judicial determination for hatching a criminal conspiracy and cheating the complainant and other co-employees of the IRP 15th Battalion of Rs 1,87,64,000. They allegedly lured the victims with promises of hefty returns after investing money and gold.

The case stems from an inquiry report forwarded by the Commandant of the IRP 15th Battalion, Jammu, through IGP, Armed/IRP, Jammu zone, to the Crime Branch which revealed that multiple written complaints were received from women constables of the IRP that Nirmal Kour had taken Rs 1 lakh each fraudulently on the pretext that she would repay an interest of Rs 5,000 per month on the invested money but neither such interest nor the principle amount was paid back by the accused.

An official informed that a discreet inquiry was conducted by the Commandant of the IRP 15th Battalion during which it was found that Nirmal Kour, in “connivance with her husband Mohinder Singh Saini”, presently posted in the 14th Battalion of the Jammu Kashmir Armed Police (JKAP), had committed the crime. The accused allegedly deposited the gold in a bank in Satwari, Jammu, for personal use. Arti Sharma used to bring the gullible investors to Kour.

The amount collected was Rs 1.50 crore and gold about 300 gm. It has been learnt that an inquiry is underway to know the role of Saini in this case.

During the course of investigation, it was also found that accused also started business of electronic gadgets and furniture items at the Battalion Headquarters against monitory benefits to win over the confidence of investors.

“The evidence in the form of documentary record was collected from concerned quarters besides statements of complainants and witnesses were recorded,” said an official.

The offences were established against both the accused for cheating and duping the complainants and other co-employees of the Battalion of their hard-earned money. A preliminary chargesheet has been produced against the accused.

Commandant’s inquiry

The Commandant of the IRP 15th Battalion, Jammu, had forwarded an inquiry report through IGP, Armed/IRP, Jammu zone, to the Crime Branch, stating that multiple written complaints were received from women constables that the accused took money, promising Rs 5,000 montly interest upon investing Rs 1 lakh.

