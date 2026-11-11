Chargesheet filed in Canara Bank loan fraud case

The Crime Branch’s Economic Offences Wing (EOW), Jammu, has filed a chargesheet in court in a case involving alleged forgery and cheating of a bank in Samba district.

The chargesheet was filed before the Munsiff Court, Samba, against Rahul Sudan, a resident of Dhyansar, Bari Brahmana, under Sections 420, 465, 467, 468 and 471 of the Ranbir Penal Code (RPC). The case pertains to alleged fraud, forgery and cheating in securing a vehicle term loan through deceptive means.

According to an official statement, the investigation was initiated following a complaint by Nikhil Singh Jamwal, Branch Manager, Canara Bank, Bari Brahmana. The case revolves around a term loan of Rs 7.92 lakh sanctioned to the accused on June 14, 2016, for the purchase of a Honda City car (registration number JK21C-5636). During the investigation, an outstanding liability of Rs 5.64 lakh was found pending against the loan.

The statement said the probe conducted by Inspector Meenu Sharma revealed that the accused had allegedly submitted a fake and forged no-dues certificate (NDC) to the ARTO office in Samba.

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“This forged document enabled the unauthorised transfer of the hypothecated vehicle to a third party without clearing the bank’s outstanding dues or obtaining a valid no-objection certificate (NOC) from the bank. The investigation further revealed that the accused is a habitual offender and has been involved in similar fraud cases in the past,” the statement said.

The Crime Branch found sufficient evidence to establish offences under Sections 420, 465, 467, 468 and 471 of the RPC against the accused. Accordingly, the final chargesheet has been presented before the court for trial.

Meanwhile, the Crime Branch’s Economic Offences Wing has advised the public to remain vigilant against property-and finance-related frauds and report such cases to the agency.