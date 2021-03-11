Chased, stone-pelter drowns in Baramulla

Srinagar, April 22
The Baramulla anti-terrorist operation, that saw elimination of three militants, including a top LeT commander, ended on Friday. Two foreigners managed to escape during the two-day long gunfight between militants and security forces.
A 17-year-old civilian, Shabir Ali Mir, of Srinagar also drowned after he was allegedly being chased by security personnel and jumped into the Suknag stream during the intense stone-pelting at Kawoosa, the home town of the slain commander of Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT), Muhammad Yousuf Kantroo.
The police are inquiring into the circumstances which lead to the drowning of Mir, a police spokesperson said. “Only three bodies of militants have been recovered from the encounter site,” he said.
They have been identified as Kantroo, Hilal Sheikh of Wagoora, Baramulla, and a 17-year-old boy of Budgam.
“Arms and ammunition have been recovered. The operation is over,” the police said. Soon after the gunfight erupted at Malwah area of Baramulla, protests erupted at Kawoosa and adjoining villages. The protesters pelted stones towards security forces to disrupt their counter-insurgency operation.
The situation continues to remain tense in the area.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Blast in agriculture field on Jammu outskirts, may be meteorite: Police
Say may be it was caused by a lightning strike
Nabha jailbreak accused Amandeep Dhotian tries suicide in Sangrur jail
Police have registered a case
Bhagwant Mann steps in after opposition furore over ‘jugad rehris’, seeks report
Punjab Police step aside, let ‘jugad rehris' run for the tim...
Gurugram police arrest 4 men for looting Rs 1 crore from cash van
Most of the cash has also been recovered