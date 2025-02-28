DT
Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Chief Justice inaugurates dist court complex in Kupwara

Chief Justice inaugurates dist court complex in Kupwara

Our Correspondent
Jammu, Updated At : 03:45 AM Feb 28, 2025 IST
Chief Justice of High Court of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh, Tashi Rabstan, today virtually inaugurated the state-of-the-art building of the district court complex in Kupwara.

This development marks a significant milestone in the judicial infrastructure of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, aimed at improving access to justice for citizens in the region.

The inaugural ceremony was, among others, attended by Administrative Judge for District Kupwara, Justice Wasim Sadiq Nargal; Principal District and Sessions Judge, Shazia Tabasum; Deputy Commissioner, Ayushi Sudan; Additional District Judge Kupwara, Khem Raj Sharma; Additional District Judge Handwara, Umi Kulsoom; SSP Kupwara, Gulam Jeelani besides judicial officers, members of the Bar Association and court staff.

During the inaugural ceremony, the Chief Justice expressed satisfaction over timely completion of the project and emphasised the importance of modern infrastructure for the judicial system. He said that it is not merely a physical structure but a commitment for providing access to justice to all citizens. He also highlighted the importance of digital integration in the judiciary and assured that similar initiatives would continue to be implemented across the region to further improve judicial services.

In his address, Justice Wasim Sadiq Nargal said the well-designed court building with state-of-the-art facilities would fulfil the needs of all stakeholders, including the judiciary and citizens.

Principal District and Sessions Judge also spoke on the occasion and expressed her gratitude to all stakeholders, especially court administration, for their efforts for the completion of the court complex building which will strengthen the roots of the judiciary and justice delivery.

DC Kupwara, in her speech, thanked all the stakeholders who ensured timely completion of the building and hoped that the new building would further facilitate the judicial officers and court staff in better delivery of the services to the people.

