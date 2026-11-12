Chief Minister Omar Abdullah reviews Udhampur projects, e-inaugurates works worth Rs 5 crore

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Wednesday chaired a comprehensive review meeting in Udhampur to assess the district's developmental scenario, the progress of ongoing projects and the delivery of essential public services, directing officials to accelerate project execution and ensure that the benefits of government schemes reach people in a timely manner.

During the visit, the Chief Minister e-inaugurated four developmental projects of the Rural Development Department (RDD), completed at a cumulative cost of Rs 5.06 crore, strengthening grassroots development infrastructure in the district.

The inaugurated projects include the District Development Council (DDC) building at Udhampur, constructed at a cost of Rs 235.76 lakh; the Block Development Council (BDC) building at Parlidhar, costing Rs 80.17 lakh; the BDC building at Jaganoo, completed at a cost of Rs 84.41 lakh; and the BDC building at Sewna, constructed at a cost of Rs 106.32 lakh.

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The projects have been executed under the CAPEX budget and cater to the Udhampur East, Ramnagar and Chenani constituencies.

During the review meeting, the Chief Minister directed all departments to accelerate the execution of ongoing developmental works, with particular emphasis on improving physical progress and ensuring optimal financial utilisation. He stressed that developmental projects must move forward in a coordinated and time-bound manner, with accountability at every level.

Calling for closer monitoring of projects being executed under the Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment (SASCI), the Chief Minister directed that their progress be reviewed fortnightly to identify bottlenecks, address implementation-related issues and ensure timely completion. He emphasised the need to maximise utilisation of allocated funds and ensure that the district derives full benefit from the available financial assistance.

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The Chief Minister also stressed the timely release of funds under various development and relief schemes, particularly the Constituency Development Fund (CDF), observing that delays in fund disbursement should not impede public works or deprive beneficiaries of timely assistance.

On issues concerning project implementation, Omar Abdullah directed district authorities to expedite pending forest clearances in accordance with prescribed rules and procedures, while ensuring close coordination with the concerned departments to avoid unnecessary delays in developmental works.

Earlier, Deputy Commissioner Udhampur Ananth Dwivedi gave a detailed presentation on the district's overall developmental profile, sector-wise achievements, ongoing projects, financial and physical progress, and preparedness for the winter season.

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Reviewing major infrastructure initiatives, the meeting was apprised of the progress of the Government Medical College (GMC), Udhampur, at Baili, which has achieved 88 per cent overall physical progress. Updates were also shared on national highway projects along NH-244, NH-44 and NH-1A, besides the Mantalai tourism development project being undertaken under the Swadesh Darshan scheme, for which the Request for Proposal (RFP) is scheduled to close in November 2026.

Winter preparedness also figured during the meeting. The Deputy Commissioner briefed the meeting on the comprehensive road-clearance mechanism covering 124 roads spanning approximately 775 km, supported by the deployment of requisite machinery. The arrangements also include buffer stocks of power poles and transformers, availability of water tankers and medical supplies, and advance stocking of rations in snow-bound areas to ensure uninterrupted essential services during winter.

Ministers Ali Mohammad Sagar, Sakina Itoo, Javed Rana, Mir Saifullah, Shamim Firdous and Altaf Ahmed Wani, among others, attended the meeting.