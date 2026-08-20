Chief Minister Omar Abdullah takes stock of key projects in early-morning Srinagar tour

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Wednesday undertook an extensive early-morning tour of Srinagar city, covering all eight Assembly constituencies, to take stock of ongoing development works, inspect key infrastructure projects and assess the delivery of public facilities and civic amenities on the ground.

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Beginning the tour at around 6.30 am, the Chief Minister visited several major project sites related to road and traffic infrastructure, healthcare, heritage conservation, sports facilities and other urban development works. He reviewed the physical progress of the projects with officers and executing agencies and stressed the need for timely completion so that their intended benefits reach the people at the earliest.

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At Barbar Shah in Habba Kadal, the Chief Minister inspected the site of the proposed multi-span bridge over Choont Khul, a project aimed at improving connectivity to Shehar-e-Khaas and easing traffic congestion in the area.

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The bridge is being executed by the PW(R&B) Department, Srinagar Core Division, at an estimated cost of Rs 32.50 crore. It has been designed in accordance with IRC codal standards and MoRTH specifications, taking into account the requirements of Seismic Zone-V. The Chief Minister was informed that the bridge is expected to facilitate smoother movement of commuters heading towards Shehar-e-Khaas, streamline traffic flow, improve road safety and strengthen urban mobility in the historic core of the city.

The Chief Minister also inspected the newly constructed building of the Urban Primary Health Centre (UPHC), Maharaj Gunj. The upgraded facility, located in the historic heart of Shehar-e-Khaas, is intended to strengthen primary healthcare delivery and improve patient care through enhanced infrastructure.

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The project, estimated to cost Rs 262.54 lakh under UT CAPEX, is being executed by the Public Works Department (R&B), Kashmir. Work commenced in November 2024 and is scheduled for completion by November 20, 2026.

During his inspection of the medical facility, the Chief Minister was informed that brickwork, internal plastering, door and window framework, tile work on all three floors and window fixing have been completed. Electrical works are about 85 per cent complete, while the fire-fighting system has been completed. Roofing of the adjacent building (Structure-B) has also been completed and overhead water tanks installed.