Chief Secretary calls for middle path, consensus on dry Ladakh demand

Amid public outcry over the rising number of wine shops and demands for a dry Ladakh, Chief Secretary Ashish Kundra on Tuesday called for wider consultations with religious and industry representatives to build consensus and find a middle path balancing public sentiment with the region’s cultural and economic interests.

The chief secretary assured that the administration was flexible in its approach to public policy and would be amenable to a middle path solution in the matter.

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Kundra was speaking at a meeting with women representatives of various religious organisations to discuss issues relating to excise policy. The meeting was attended by Excise Commissioner Romil Singh Donk and representatives of All Ladakh Gompa Association, Ladakh Buddhist Association, Anjuman Imamia, All Ladakh Hotel and Guest House Association (ALGAHA) and All Ladakh Tour Operators Association (ALTOA), an official spokesman said.

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During the meeting, the women representatives put forth their views and concerns while demanding complete prohibition of liquor in the Union Territory (UT), highlighting the social and cultural considerations associated with the issue.

They expressed concern over the large number of bar licences issued.

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The meeting was informed that in response to public sentiment, the Excise Policy 2026–27 had been rolled back and now the Excise Policy 2025–26 was in force, the spokesman said.

He said the participants were apprised of the status of liquor licences under the reinstated policy.

The meeting was informed that the number of retail liquor vends was two till last year but this year only one retail vend is functional. Similarly, the number of functional bars attached to restaurants offering retail sale of liquor, which was earlier 23, had increased by 17 newly issued licences, taking the total to 40, the spokesman said.

The chief secretary acknowledged the concerns expressed by the women representatives and emphasised the importance of giving due consideration to the views and sentiments of the people of Ladakh.

He observed that the demand for declaring Ladakh a completely dry UT is a significant matter that requires careful deliberation and consultation with all concerned stakeholders, to which all agreed.

The chief secretary cited the experience of other states like Bihar and Haryana where complete prohibition had led to serious consequences of spurious liquor and drugs being proliferated.

He suggested that this is also a cultural issue and the community needs careful consideration of the consequences of declaring Ladakh as a dry territory.

There are also issues of employment, tourism and economic activity and consultation with the hotel industry is also crucial in this regard, particularly given that tourism is the primary economic activity in the territory, Kundra said.

He said any decision on the matter would need to be taken through a broad-based consultative process involving religious organisations, hotel associations, tour and travel operators’ associations and other relevant stakeholders, keeping in view the social, cultural and economic dimensions of the issue.

He suggested that in the first instance, the Ladakh Buddhist Association (LBA) should convene a wider consultation and build consensus on the way forward, with an endeavour to find a middle ground.

The chief secretary reiterated the importance of constructive dialogue and mutual understanding in addressing the concerns raised by the women representatives while ensuring that the perspectives of all affected stakeholders are duly considered.

The meeting provided an opportunity for the representatives to present their views and underscored the need for continued engagement and dialogue towards a balanced and informed consideration of the issue, the spokesman said.

The chief secretary said if required, another meeting with a larger set of stakeholders would be convened soon.