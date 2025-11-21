Chief Secretary reviews progress of major highways, tunnels across J&K

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo on Thursday chaired a high-level meeting to review the status of major highway and road development projects being executed across the union territory by Project Beacon, Project Sampark, NHAI, NHIDCL, and the Public Works (R&B) Department.

A spokesperson said the Chief Secretary took a project-wise and package-wise assessment of progress on all major highways under execution across the UT. He sought detailed timelines for completion and enquired about bottlenecks faced by the executing agencies.

He directed that permissions for extraction of construction material must be strictly ensured and used only for the designated projects. Deputy Commissioners were instructed to expedite compensation cases and ensure timely disbursement to facilitate immediate handover of land to executing agencies for simultaneous work on all project packages. He also called for prompt grant of forest clearances wherever required.

Both Divisional Commissioners were asked to regularly engage with the implementing agencies to resolve issues without delay and maintain the momentum of work. The Chief Secretary emphasised that while the administration would facilitate all necessary support, the agencies must adhere strictly to the prescribed timelines.

The Public Works Department was asked to finalise and follow the new DPRs under formulation so that these crucial projects can move swiftly to the tendering and execution stages.

A comprehensive review was held on several flagship road corridors, including Srinagar–Baramulla–Uri Road, Khanabal–Baltal Road, alignment fixing for Peer ki Gali and Sadhna Tunnels, Akhnoor–Poonch Road (completion status), dredging permissions for NH-144A, Mangam–Doodhpathri–Shopian-Poonch Road, Delhi–Amritsar–Katra Expressway, Kaluchak–Purmandal–Domel Road, Fourth Tawi Bridge, Jammu.

The Chief Secretary laid special emphasis on expediting works along NH-44, including tunnel projects. He reviewed the progress of Nashri–Chenani road via Patnitop, Marog–Digdol Tunnel, Digdol to Khuni Nallah Tunnel, and Makarkot to Sherbibi Tunnel. Blacktopping of Banihal to Ramban stretch before December end was specially emphasis upon. Jammu Divisional Commissioner was directed to monitor these works closely and furnish regular progress reports.