Chief Secretary reviews rollout of new labour codes in J&K

The review meeting was attended by senior officials, including the Additional Chief Secretary, Finance; Commissioner Secretary, Law; Secretary, Labour and Employment; Labour Commissioner, J&K; and other officers.

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Assessing the progress made so far, Dulloo said timely completion of the remaining formalities was essential for the effective implementation of the new labour framework.

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During the meeting, Secretary, Labour and Employment, Kumar Rajeev Ranjan, gave a detailed presentation on the status of implementation of the Industrial Relations Code, 2020; Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code, 2020; Code on Social Security, 2020; and Code on Wages, 2019.

He informed the meeting that the new framework consolidates 29 existing labour laws into four comprehensive Codes aimed at improving labour welfare, streamlining regulatory processes, strengthening industrial relations and enhancing ease of doing business.

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The Chief Secretary was informed that rules under the Industrial Relations Code and the Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code have already been notified in Jammu and Kashmir.

Rules under the remaining two Codes, the Code on Social Security and the Code on Wages, are in the final stages of notification. Officials said draft rules under both Codes had been pre-published after obtaining approval from the Lieutenant Governor and received 27 and five objections, respectively.

The objections have since been examined and are being disposed of. The Labour and Employment Department aims to submit the rules for final publication within the next ten days.

The meeting was also informed that administrative notifications under all four Codes have been framed and sent to the Law Department for statutory vetting. These notifications are expected to be issued after the legal scrutiny process is completed.

Dulloo also reviewed preparations for integrating J&K with the Centre's digital labour compliance and grievance-redressal platforms, Shram Suvidha and Samadhan.

Officials informed him that J&K has already conveyed its consent to the Union Ministry of Labour and Employment for onboarding onto the Shram Suvidha portal and has submitted the required banking details to facilitate digital transactions.

The Shram Suvidha portal will provide a single-window system for registration, licensing, filing annual returns and inspections, while the Samadhan portal will enable workers and employers to register, track and resolve industrial disputes and grievances online.

The Ministry of Labour and Employment is currently carrying out the necessary customisation of both platforms to ensure their seamless integration with J&K's compliance systems and effective implementation for stakeholders across the Union Territory.