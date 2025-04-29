DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Chief Secy reviews Aadhaar penetration

Chief Secy reviews Aadhaar penetration

Chief Secretary of the Union Territory of Ladakh Pawan Kotwal chaired a review meeting of the UID Implementation Committee (UIDIC) at the Civil Secretariat in Leh to assess Aadhaar penetration and usage progress in Ladakh. Assistant Manager, UIDAI Ladakh, Mohamad...
article_Author
Our Correspondent
Jammu, Updated At : 03:00 AM Apr 29, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Chief Secretary of the Union Territory of Ladakh Pawan Kotwal chaired a review meeting of the UID Implementation Committee (UIDIC) at the Civil Secretariat in Leh to assess Aadhaar penetration and usage progress in Ladakh.

Assistant Manager, UIDAI Ladakh, Mohamad Taief, presented the status report, highlighting achievements and challenges, particularly the enrolment of children aged 0-5 years. His presentation covered key areas including the functioning of Aadhaar centres, department-wise Aadhaar penetration, use of Aadhaar in welfare schemes, status of enrolment kits, mandatory biometric updates and resolution of Aadhaar-school record mismatches.

It was informed that as of 2025, Ladakh had achieved an Aadhaar generation rate of 87.06 per cent, with 19,615 Mandatory Biometric Updates (MBU) still pending. The Chief Secretary directed the Department of Education to organise MBU camps in schools. Specific attention was drawn to under-covered blocks such as Thiksey, Rong, Nimmo, Saspol and Tupsho.

Advertisement

Reviewing the progress, Chief Secretary Kotwal emphasised on the immediate repair and functionality of non-operational Aadhaar enrolment kits.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper