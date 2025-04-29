Chief Secy reviews Aadhaar penetration

Chief Secretary of the Union Territory of Ladakh Pawan Kotwal chaired a review meeting of the UID Implementation Committee (UIDIC) at the Civil Secretariat in Leh to assess Aadhaar penetration and usage progress in Ladakh.

Assistant Manager, UIDAI Ladakh, Mohamad Taief, presented the status report, highlighting achievements and challenges, particularly the enrolment of children aged 0-5 years. His presentation covered key areas including the functioning of Aadhaar centres, department-wise Aadhaar penetration, use of Aadhaar in welfare schemes, status of enrolment kits, mandatory biometric updates and resolution of Aadhaar-school record mismatches.

It was informed that as of 2025, Ladakh had achieved an Aadhaar generation rate of 87.06 per cent, with 19,615 Mandatory Biometric Updates (MBU) still pending. The Chief Secretary directed the Department of Education to organise MBU camps in schools. Specific attention was drawn to under-covered blocks such as Thiksey, Rong, Nimmo, Saspol and Tupsho.

Reviewing the progress, Chief Secretary Kotwal emphasised on the immediate repair and functionality of non-operational Aadhaar enrolment kits.