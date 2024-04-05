Chief Secy reviews implementation of new criminal laws

PTI

Jammu, April 4

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo on Thursday chaired a high-level meeting to review the implementation of the three new criminal laws in the Union Territory.

The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita and the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam were passed by Parliament last year to replace the Indian Penal Code, the Code of Criminal Procedure and the Evidence Act.

The meeting, which was attended by senior officials, including the principal secretary of the home department, discussed the need for changes in the Police Manual and training of personnel in view of the implementations of the new laws, an official spokesman said.

He also enquired about the batches of police officers from each wing who had received the required training and education about the new laws.

Dulloo called for the designation of a senior police officers as a single-point contact for the implementation of these laws across Jammu and Kashmir.

