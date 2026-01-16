Chief Secy reviews Pashmina development plan in Ladakh

Advertisement

During the meeting, the Animal and Sheep Husbandry Department made a comprehensive presentation on the historical significance of Ladakh Pashmina, its traditional value chain and the proposed “A to Z Vision for Pashmina Development”.

The presentation covered economic interventions for Pashmina growers, modernisation of dehairing and spinning processes, integrated project planning and strategies to position Ladakh Pashmina as a premium global product while ensuring benefits reach grassroots producers.

Kundra emphasised the need for a realistic, ground-level approach, stating that policies and interventions must primarily benefit Changthangi herders, the original custodians of Ladakh Pashmina. He sought clarity on key aspects such as average Pashmina yield per goat, existing manual and machine-based dehairing methods, yarn production processes, cost of spinning, the role of cooperatives and the status of first-generation entrepreneurs engaged in Pashmina-based livelihoods.

He also stressed the importance of understanding current demographic trends among nomadic herders in Ladakh, including whether their numbers are increasing or declining and the reasons behind these trends.

Recognising the importance of scientific authentication and quality assurance, the Chief Secretary directed the department to prioritise the establishment of a PCR-based DNA testing centre in Ladakh for reliable certification of pure Pashmina wool. He also suggested studying advanced international machinery and best practices, particularly from Kashmir, to improve processing techniques while keeping Ladakh’s unique context in view.

Kundra highlighted the role of cooperative societies as aggregators to ensure fair pricing, improved market access and transparency in the value chain. He emphasised exploring mechanisms such as minimum floor pricing for raw wool, strengthening parallel marketing channels and organising a conference with entrepreneurs, industry experts and stakeholders to identify solutions for promoting Ladakh Pashmina and improving herders’ livelihoods.

He further directed the Leh Deputy Commissioner to assess the challenges faced by Pashmina herders and asked senior officials to visit high-tech processing facilities to gain practical insights and adopt suitable strategies for Ladakh.

Stressing skill development and institutional support, Kundra asked Secretary, School Education and Technical Education & Skill Development, Bhanu Prabha, to actively work on training and capacity-building initiatives for local artisans and herders.