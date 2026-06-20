Chief Secy reviews progress of flood restoration projects in J&K

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo on Friday chaired a meeting of senior officials to review the progress made in the identification, approval and execution of infrastructure restoration and reconstruction projects being undertaken under the Disaster Component of the Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment (SASCI) and the Post-Disaster Needs Assessment (PDNA)-based Recovery and Reconstruction package sanctioned by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) following the devastating floods and landslides of 2025.

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Reviewing the implementation status, the Chief Secretary stressed the need for timely completion of all restoration works and directed departments to significantly accelerate execution so that expenditure under SASCI is fully utilised within the prescribed timelines. He emphasised that all departments must adhere to the sunset provisions of the scheme and ensure completion of projects within the stipulated period.

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Dulloo directed departments to immediately finalise and submit all pending permanent restoration projects proposed under the PDNA framework. He also asked them to forward additional restoration proposals worth nearly Rs 232 crore to the Finance Department for further consideration.

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To ensure transparency and avoid duplication of expenditure, the Chief Secretary instructed all departments to furnish certificates confirming that projects proposed under SASCI and PDNA are not being funded through any other scheme or source. He made it clear that no financial claims would be processed without such certification.

During the meeting, Additional Chief Secretary, Finance, Shailendra Kumar, presented a comprehensive overview of the financial assistance received, departmental allocations, project portfolios and implementation status under both funding frameworks aimed at rebuilding damaged public infrastructure and strengthening resilience against future disasters.

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The ACS informed the meeting that Jammu and Kashmir has been allocated additional assistance of Rs 1,431 crore under the Disaster Component of SASCI for restoration and reconstruction of infrastructure damaged during natural calamities, besides undertaking mitigation measures to reduce future disaster risks.

Based on the recommendations of a high-level committee, the highest allocation of Rs 860 crore was earmarked for the Public Works Department, followed by Rs 315 crore for the Jal Shakti Department, Rs 173 crore for the Power Development Department, Rs 51 crore for the Agriculture Production Department and Rs 32 crore for the Youth Services and Sports Department.

The meeting was informed that the approved assistance covers multiple sectors, including housing, education, health, public infrastructure, roads, drinking water supply, sanitation, power, irrigation, agriculture, tourism, horticulture and environmental restoration. The largest share of assistance has been earmarked for infrastructure sectors, particularly roads, buildings, power systems and water supply networks, which suffered extensive damage during the disasters.