Chief Secy reviews water transport, lake conservation steps in Srinagar

In a push towards sustainable urban transport and ecological conservation, Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo on Saturday chaired a meeting to review the progress on launching of Inland Water Transport (IWT) in Srinagar besides assessing ongoing lake conservation efforts.

A spokesperson said the meeting was attended by Commissioner Secretary, J&K Housing and Urban Development Department (H&UDD), representatives from the Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) and other officers.

The meeting began with an in-depth review of steps taken to operationalise the water transport on the Jhelum. The officials from IWAI and departments concerned highlighted that significant progress has been made with crucial modalities already finalised.

Commissioner Secretary, H&UDD, Mandeep Kaur, informed that an MoU was signed between IWAI and the J&K Government on March 6 paving the way for systematic development of water transport facilities. She revealed that the IWAI’s Srinagar office is now fully functional and working closely with the local authorities to fast-track its implementation.

She further stated that work has been awarded for seven floating concrete jetties on the Jhelum river with an expected completion timeline of five months from the award date of July 15. Fairway maintenance is already underway with one dredger each deployed upstream and downstream of Wular Lake, she added.

A study on urban water transportation on the Jhelum is being conducted by Kochi Water Metro Limited. The stretch from Sangam to Shadipora Bridge has also been completed.

The Department of Transport has shared a Standard Request for Proposals (RFP) to engage an operator for hybrid electric cruise/boat services. It is expected to be completed by December.

With respect to the Dal and Nigeen Lake Conservation, the Lake Conservation and Management Authority (LCMA) presented a detailed overview of the measures taken for conservation, management and development of Dal and Nigeen Lakes.

VC, LCMA, Shahid Saleem, detailed out that demarcation of the lake boundary has been completed for the first time through a survey conducted by the Survey of India. He said that the drone surveys, repeated in February 2023, have helped in controlling illegal constructions and encroachments. A Bathymetric/ Hydrographic Survey was also carried out to enable scientific de-weeding and dredging without damaging the lake’s ecosystem, he added.

On account of other measures, it was stated that de-weeding, lily extraction and general cleaning are being performed both mechanically and manually. In the past two years, one-third of the lake has been rejuvenated, and the open water expanse has increased to more than 20.3 sq km. A bio-methanation and weed disposal plant with a capacity to process 70,000 MT of weed annually is now operational too, producing a manure named ‘Apna Khad’.

While delineating the future initiatives, it was revealed that an “Integrated Management Plan for Conservation of Dal-Nigeen Lake Ecosystem” with an estimated cost of Rs 212.38 crore has been recommended for funding under the Prime Minister’s Development Package (PMDP).