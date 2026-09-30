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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Child labour complaint leads to rescue of 28 children in Kathua

Child labour complaint leads to rescue of 28 children in Kathua

Rescued children immediately escorted to the Government Hospital for medical examination

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PTI
Jammu, Updated At : 01:31 AM Sep 30, 2026 IST
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As many as 28 children, including 18 girls, were rescued during a joint inspection of an industrial unit in Kathua district on Tuesday following complaints alleging the employment of child labour there, officials said.

The surprise inspection of the industrial unit at SICOP, Hatli Morh, was led by Kathua Tehsildar Vikram Kumar and involveThe rescued children were immediately escorted to the Government Hospital for medical examinationd District Child Protection Officer Varun Kumar Choudhary, Assistant Labour Commissioner Muneer Hussain, along with officials from the District Child Protection Unit (DCPU), Child Helpline, Health Department and Police, the officials said.

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During the inspection, they said 28 children, including 18 girls, were rescued from the industrial premises.

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The rescued children were immediately escorted to the Government Hospital for medical examination, the officials said, adding all the children were subsequently produced before the Child Welfare Committee, Kathua, for further proceedings in accordance with the provisions of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act and relevant labour laws.

The District Administration Kathua, said it is committed to ensure a child labour-free society and safeguarding the rights and welfare of children in the district.

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An official said the administration remains committed to promoting industrial growth and development in the region, while making it clear that all industrial establishments must strictly adhere to the laws and regulations prescribed by the government.

"Any violation of the provisions relating to child labour will be dealt with in accordance with the law," the official said, reiterating the District Administration's resolve to take stringent measures against child labour and ensure the protection, rehabilitation and welfare of every child.

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