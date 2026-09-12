Choppers, special forces deployed in ongoing Budgam anti-terror op

Hundreds of security personnel, including Army’s special forces backed by helicopters, have been conducting an extensive search operation in the dense forests of central Kashmir for the past week to track down at least one militant believed to have escaped during last week’s high-altitude anti-terror operation in Budgam district.

The ongoing operation has prompted authorities to temporarily close the popular Doodhpathri tourist resort in Budgam as a precautionary measure. Security forces had last week killed a terrorist during an encounter in the high-altitude Ashdar Gali area of Budgam. Police later identified the slain militant as Yasir, a Pakistani national affiliated with the Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT), who had been active in Jammu and Kashmir for several years and was allegedly involved in multiple terror attacks.

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According to security officials, Yasir was part of a militant group that had carried out several attacks in the region and is believed to have been operating alongside another militant, identified as Musa. With agencies suspecting that Musa escaped during the encounter, a massive search operation has been underway across the mountainous terrain to trace and neutralise him.

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The September 4 encounter took place in the remote Ashdar Gali area, which connects Budgam with Poonch through rugged, high-altitude terrain. The site is several hours’ trek from Doodhpathri.

Officials said the operation is being conducted in a challenging mountainous region and that the area has remained under a strict security cordon since the gunfight.

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Search teams have been deployed from both the Kashmir and Poonch sides in an effort to prevent any escape route.

“The inputs suggest that one of Yasir’s associates was injured during the encounter. We are carrying out intensive searches to eliminate the remaining militant,” sources said.

Local residents of villages near Doodhpathri said they have witnessed frequent helicopter sorties in the area over the past several days as security forces intensified the operation.

Sources said both Yasir and Musa had been active in Jammu and Kashmir for the past few years and were wanted by security agencies.

“He is a wanted terrorist and massive efforts have been launched to trace him,” a source said.

The operation comes amid a broader shift in militancy towards the mountainous and forested belts of Jammu and Kashmir. In response, security forces have strengthened their deployment in higher reaches and established temporary operating bases (TOBs) in vulnerable areas.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police has also raised a specialised high-altitude combat unit known as the “Snow Leopards” to tackle emerging security challenges in mountainous terrain.

Meanwhile, Doodhpathri has remained closed to tourists due to the prevailing security situation.

A senior tourism official said the destination would remain shut until security agencies complete the operation and issue clearance for reopening. “It will be reopened after we receive clearance from the concerned agencies,” the official said.