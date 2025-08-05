Chorus grows for J&K statehood on 6th anniversary of Article 370 abrogation

On the eve of the sixth anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370, opposition parties in Jammu have intensified their demand for the restoration of statehood to the Union Territory (UT) of Jammu and Kashmir.

It was on August 5, 2019, that the special status of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir was revoked, and the region was bifurcated into two Union Territories—J&K and Ladakh.

While the demand for restoration of statehood—particularly in the context of two power centers, the Lieutenant Governor and the Chief Minister—has been growing since the Assembly elections last year, the campaign has gained fresh momentum. The Congress has led a series of protests and launched outreach programmes in remote areas of the UT.

The party plans to observe August 5 as a ‘Black Day’ and hold demonstrations under the banner ‘Hamari Riyasat, Hamara Haq’ (Our State, Our Right).

J&K Congress Working President Raman Bhalla, during an outreach campaign in Jammu, said the restoration of statehood was a fundamental right of the people and a promise repeatedly made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “It appears that the promise was made merely to secure votes from Jammu. The Central government has failed to fulfill it,” Bhalla said. He described August 5 as the day the historic Dogra state was downgraded, calling it a “black day for all of us, though the BJP celebrates it every year.”

Leaders of the National Conference (NC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have also reiterated their demand for statehood. NC leaders argued that the lack of full executive power vested in the Chief Minister is hampering governance and slowing down development in remote areas.

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti, during a recent event, claimed that Jammu has suffered the most post-abrogation. She alleged that drug addiction is on the rise and that little attention is being paid to it. “From cart pullers to auto drivers and even contractors—people from outside the region are taking over jobs in Jammu,” she said.

Shiv Sena (UBT) has also joined the demand for the restoration of statehood and privileges under Article 370. During a press conference on Monday, the party’s UT chief, Manish Sahni, alleged that Jammu and Kashmir is a prime example of the “dictatorial attitude of the BJP-led Central government.” “This is the first state in the country to be stripped of its status and downgraded to a Union Territory,” he said.

Meanwhile, the BJP continues to defend the abrogation, calling it a “historic turning point” that transformed the region’s political, social, and economic landscape.

BJP spokesperson and senior leader Tahir Chowdhary said that Article 370 and 35A had created a “wall of separation” between Jammu & Kashmir and the rest of India.

He claimed that the reorganisation of the erstwhile state has led to more direct governance, better oversight of development projects and faster execution of welfare initiatives.