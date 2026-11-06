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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Chrysanthemum gives Kashmir tourism a seasonal boost

Chrysanthemum gives Kashmir tourism a seasonal boost

Bagh-e-Gul-Dawood drawing attention with millions of blossoms, colourful displays

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Adil Akhzer
Tribune News Service
Srinagar, Updated At : 01:08 AM Nov 06, 2026 IST
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Visitors at the Chrysanthemum Garden (Bagh-e-Gul-e-Dawood) in Srinagar. PTI
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THE opening of Srinagar’s chrysanthemum garden is adding a new dimension to Kashmir’s tourism offerings, bringing colour to the Valley during autumn and helping address a longstanding gap in its seasonal tourism calendar.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah recently inaugurated the Chrysanthemum Show 2026 at the Botanical Garden, Chashma Shahi, and opened the Chrysanthemum Theme Garden, popularly known as Bagh-e-Gul-Dawood, to the public.

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The initiative is aimed at extending Kashmir’s tourism season and establishing autumn as an equally attractive time for visitors, a period that traditionally relied largely on the beauty of the chinar foliage.

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Rauf Tramboo, president of the Adventure Tour Operators Association of Kashmir, said the chrysanthemum garden had generated considerable interest in the tourism sector.

“Usually, from September onwards, we used to have only chinars as an attraction for tourists during autumn. Now, with this garden, a new attraction has been added, which has definitely extended the tourism season in Kashmir,” he told The Tribune.

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The garden has been upgraded this year, with a larger area brought under flower beds, colourful floral displays, water features, selfie points and modern visitor amenities. Set against the backdrop of the mountains, these additions offer visitors an enhanced experience amid the natural beauty of Srinagar.

This year’s chrysanthemum show features 3.5 lakh locally produced plants representing more than 70 varieties and displaying nearly 12 million blossoms.

Spread over 100 kanals, Bagh-e-Gul-Dawood has been developed by the Department of Floriculture, Parks and Gardens as a major autumn attraction. Its flower beds, displaying vibrant shades of yellow, red, pink and purple, have transformed the landscape into a colourful seasonal spectacle.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has said the garden was introduced last year with the objective of creating distinctive floral attractions to mark the arrival of every new season in Kashmir.

“This is the second year of bloom at Bagh-e-Gul-Dawood in Srinagar. This garden was started last year, and the purpose was to mark the beginning of our tourism season and to mark the end of the year in Srinagar. Both these gardens are special and unique to Srinagar,” he said.

While the Tulip Garden draws large crowds at the beginning of the year, autumn had traditionally lacked a comparable attraction. Bagh-e-Gul-Dawood is now seeking to fill that gap by giving tourists another reason to visit Srinagar during the months when the Valley begins to transition towards winter.

Abdullah has said the garden will be further developed in the coming years, with new features and attractions introduced annually to sustain public interest and enhance its appeal.

The initiative also reflects a broader effort to diversify Kashmir’s tourism calendar beyond its traditional attractions. From the tulip blooms of spring to the chinar colours of autumn, the Valley is seeking to offer visitors a reason to return in different seasons of the year.

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