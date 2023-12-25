 Churches all decked up for Xmas festivities : The Tribune India

  J & K
Churches all decked up for Xmas festivities

Churches in Srinagar are adorned with twinkling lights and colourful decorations.



ANI

Srinagar, December 24

The festive spirit is in the air as churches in Srinagar gear up for Christmas celebrations. The city is adorned with twinkling lights, and colourful decorations and the sweet melodies of Christmas carols can be heard echoing through churches.

As part of the preparations for the impending festivities, churches are being decorated with Christmas trees and vivid floral arrangements. The Christmas season offers joy and happiness to the Srinagar community. Families gather in churches to plan for the event. Srinagar’s churches are ready to invite everyone to share in the celebrations of this unique time of year.

The father of the church informed about the preparations and said, “We started the celebration on December 1 and now it is almost complete. We get a lot of help from the people in every work of the church. Thousands of devotees come over here for the prayer and Christmas celebration. On this auspicious occasion, I want people all over the world to maintain peace and harmony.”

Meanwhile, the paper mache artisans in Valley are busy making special balls and other gift items ahead of Christmas. They receive large orders from within the country as well as Europe. As a result, craftsmen are constantly striving to make their products more appealing to attract overseas buyers.

Kashmiri paper-mache products are recognised all over the world for their refinement and durability, and Christmas trees are decorated with these paper-mache balls, stars, Santa Claus, and a variety of elegant items.

Tasaduq Hussain Mir, who is a paper mache artisan, said, “Christmas is the biggest festival in the world and we start getting orders 6-8 months before. We get big orders on Christmas that go to all over the country and even Europe.”

“This year, about 20 to 25 lakh pieces were exported for Christmas. We have been getting more Christmas orders for the past two or three years and the credit for this goes to Mehmood Ahmad Shah, director of handicrafts and handlooms at Sahab. He has done a lot of work for the artisans, and he has promoted their art craft. We have become famous in the world,” he added.

