CIK conducts searches in Shopian, Kulgam in terror case

The Counter Intelligence Kashmir (CIK) on Sunday conducted searches at multiple locations in Shopian and Kulgam districts as part of an ongoing terror-related investigation.

The searches were carried out in Naidgam village of Shopian district and Ladgoo Rambhama area of Kulgam district.

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Officials said the operations were conducted in the presence of an Executive Magistrate and with the assistance of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and local police.

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According to officials, the searches were linked to a terror case, although no further details were immediately disclosed.

The CIK operations came a day after the National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted raids at multiple locations across Kashmir in connection with an ongoing investigation into a cross-border terror conspiracy.

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On Saturday, the NIA carried out searches at 10 locations in Kupwara, Kulgam, Bandipora, Baramulla and Sopore districts. The raids were conducted as part of an investigation into an alleged terror network involving Pakistan-based handlers of the banned Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) and their local Over Ground Workers (OGWs).

The agency said the searches were aimed at gathering further evidence related to the conspiracy and identifying individuals suspected of providing logistical and other support to infiltrated terrorists.

The NIA is also examining the financial trail, communication channels, movement of the accused, and the supply chain of arms and explosives to unravel the wider network and establish the extent of its activities.