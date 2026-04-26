CIK conducts searches in Srinagar Central Jail, seizes digital devices

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According to a statement, the searches were carried out following a warrant issued by the Court of Special Judge designated under the NIA Act, Srinagar.

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Officials said that acting on credible technical inputs indicating suspicious digital signatures within the jail premises, search operations were conducted across multiple blocks and barracks in coordination with jail authorities.

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During the operation, “incriminating material in the form of digital communication devices, having bearing on the investigation, was recovered and seized,” the statement said.

These devices will be subjected to detailed forensic examination to uncover potential links and expose a broader terror network.

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The CIK is also probing the apparent security breach that allowed such devices to enter the high-security prison. “The role of facilitators and collaborators will be thoroughly investigated, and appropriate legal action will follow,” it said.

The operation is part of ongoing efforts to curb illicit activities and prevent misuse of communication devices in sensitive zones, including prisons, and to dismantle the terror ecosystem by identifying and prosecuting terrorist associates and Over Ground Workers (OGWs) in accordance with the law.