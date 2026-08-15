CISF pays tribute to personnel who died during Kishtwar cloudburst rescue operation

Advertisement

The CISF remembered head constables MK Biswal, Anand Kumar and constable Sanjay Kumar Murmu, whose courage and selfless service saved precious lives before they made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty during Chisoti cloudburst on August 14, 2025, they said.

Advertisement

"Even in the face of grave danger, they chose duty over self, saving countless lives before making the ultimate sacrifice," it said in a tribute on X.

Advertisement

The cloudburst struck Chisoti village, the gateway to the Machail Mata temple in Kishtwar district, on August 14, 2025, killing 65 people, mostly pilgrims, while more than 30 people remained missing.

The CISF paid tribute to the fallen personnel with the message: "service before self".

Advertisement

It said that the courage, selfless service and unwavering commitment of the three personnel to protecting others would remain a timeless inspiration for every member of the force and the nation.

"A year may have passed, but the courage and sacrifice of our bravehearts remain etched forever in the heart of the nation. Their legacy of courage and sacrifice will continue to inspire generations," the CISF said.