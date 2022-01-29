Citing losses, J&K traders defy weekend curbs

Arjun Sharma
Jammu, January 28
For the second consecutive week, shops and other business establishments in Jammu defied the weekend lockdown and remained open today even after 2 pm as the district administration failed to act against the violators.
On January 20, the J&K government had ordered curbs on non-essential movement from every Friday 2 pm to Monday 6 am. The decision was taken in the wake of rising cases of Covid-19 in the UT.
Business activities in Jammu continued as usual with people thronging the markets, violating the orders of the government even after 2 pm.
Markets in Gandhi Nagar, Shastri Nagar, Trikuta Nagar, Nanak Nagar, Bakshi Nagar and old city areas among other places remained open throughout the day. Interestingly, no official was seen inspecting these shops.
On January 21, when the weekend lockdown had started, the Chamber of Commerce and Industries (CCI), Jammu, circulated video messages that there was no need for the shops to be shut as the trade body was in talks with the higher authorities.
Citing losses, most of the shop owners claimed that they were asked by the CCI to keep their business open.
CCI, Jammu, president Arun Gupta said that a delegation of traders met the Chief Secretary recently and requested him to change the timings of the weekend lockdown as it was impacting the livelihood of shopkeepers.
Several attempts to contact Deputy Commissioner Anshul Garg remained futile as he did not respond to calls and messages.
Meanwhile, Sheikh Ashiq Ahmad, president, Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industries (KCC&I), urged the administration to consult the traders before taking such a decision.
4,354 new cases, 5 deaths in J&K
- J&K on Friday recorded 4,354 new Covid cases as the tally rose to 4,24,085. Five more fatalities pushed the death toll to 4,647.
- Ladakh saw 133 fresh cases. Its caseload reached 25,348. The active cases came down to 1,250 as 191 people recovered.
