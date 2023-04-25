Civilian hurt in militant attack in Anantnag

Srinagar, April 24
A civilian was shot at and injured by suspected militants in South Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Monday evening. Aqib Ahmad Dar was attacked by militants outside his house in Zafarpora village of Bijbehara sub-district.
“Terrorists fired upon and injured a civilian identified as Aqib Ahmad Dar,” a police spokesperson said. He received two bullets in the attack, eyewitnesses said. Dar, who runs a shop in Zafarpora, was shifted to Bijbehara's sub-district hospital from where he was referred to Government Medical College, Anantnag, for further treatment. Security forces have cordoned off the whole area to nab the assailants. The police have registered a case and taken up the investigation.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Operation Kaveri: 2 aircraft & one ship to rescue 3K from Sudan
Heavy fighting a challenge | No food or water
India, China fail to break impasse over Depsang
Will continue talks via diplomatic & military channels: MEA