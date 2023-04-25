Civilian hurt in militant attack in Anantnag

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, April 24

A civilian was shot at and injured by suspected militants in South Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Monday evening. Aqib Ahmad Dar was attacked by militants outside his house in Zafarpora village of Bijbehara sub-district.

“Terrorists fired upon and injured a civilian identified as Aqib Ahmad Dar,” a police spokesperson said. He received two bullets in the attack, eyewitnesses said. Dar, who runs a shop in Zafarpora, was shifted to Bijbehara's sub-district hospital from where he was referred to Government Medical College, Anantnag, for further treatment. Security forces have cordoned off the whole area to nab the assailants. The police have registered a case and taken up the investigation.