Civilian injured in firing by militants in J-K’s Anantnag

Srinagar, February 24
A civilian was shot at and injured by militants on Friday in south Kashmir. Asif Ali Ganaie was fired upon outside his house at Hassanpora village of Bijbehara area in South Kashmir’s Anantnag district.
Ganaie has received multiple bullets and was shifted to Srinagar in critical condition for better treatment.
His father Ali Muhammad was head constable in Jammu and Kashmir police was killed last year by militants.
Meanwhile, a joint team of forces have cordoned off the area and search operation has been started to nab the attackers.
