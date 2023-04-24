Civilian injured in militant attack in south Kashmir

Srinagar, April 24
A civilian was shot at and injured by suspected militants in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Monday evening.
Aqib Ahmad Dar was attacked by militants outside his house at Zafarpora village in Bijbehara sub-district in Anantnag.
“Terrorists fired upon and injured a civilian identified as Aqib Ahmad Dar,” a police spokesperson said.
He received two bullets in the attack, eyewitnesses said.
Dar, who is running a readymade shop at Zafarpora, was shifted to the Sub-District Hospital Bijbehara from where he has been referred to Government Medical College Anantnag for further treatment.
Security forces have cordoned off the whole area to nab the assailants.
Police have registered a case and taken up the investigation.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
India launches Operation Kaveri to evacuate its nationals from violence-hit Sudan; 500 reach port city
More Indian nationals on way to Port Sudan, says External Af...
Dubai-bound aircraft reports fire; then heads to destination with indicators reported normal
There are more than 150 people on board, including 50 Nepali...
Top wrestlers move Supreme Court seeking registration of FIR against WFI president Brij Bhushan
Vinesh Phogat and other wrestlers have urged the top court t...
Man held for hitting Sikh priests, desecrating holy book in Rupnagar gurdwara; incident sparks outrage
Jumped over the railing to enter the area where Guru Granth ...