Civilian injured in militant attack in south Kashmir

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, April 24

A civilian was shot at and injured by suspected militants in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Monday evening.

Aqib Ahmad Dar was attacked by militants outside his house at Zafarpora village in Bijbehara sub-district in Anantnag.

“Terrorists fired upon and injured a civilian identified as Aqib Ahmad Dar,” a police spokesperson said.

He received two bullets in the attack, eyewitnesses said.

Dar, who is running a readymade shop at Zafarpora, was shifted to the Sub-District Hospital Bijbehara from where he has been referred to Government Medical College Anantnag for further treatment.

Security forces have cordoned off the whole area to nab the assailants.

Police have registered a case and taken up the investigation.