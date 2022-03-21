Civilian killed, Bihar man injured as Kashmir sees spurt in violence

Samaan Lateef
Srinagar, March 21
Suspected militants on Monday shot dead a civilian and injured a non-local labourer in two separate incidents in Kashmir, which has seen a spike in killings in past few weeks.
Tajamul Mohiuddin Rather was fired at by assailants outside his home at Gotpora village in Budgam district.
Rather was immediately taken to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him dead.
In a separate militant attack, a non-local labour Bisujeet Kumar, son of Paras Mandan, a resident of Bihar, was injured after he was fired upon by suspected militants at Gangoo village in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district.
He was immediately rushed to the District Hospital Pulwama for treatment. Doctors stated his condition as critical.
Kashmir has seen a spurt in militant attacks in recent weeks.
Several civilians, off-duty security forces personnel including an Army soldier, and panchayat members, have been killed in March.
