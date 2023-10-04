Civilian shot at by militants in J-K’s Anantnag

Srinagar, October 4
A civilian was shot at by militants in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Wednesday, police said.
“Terrorists fired upon one person namely Sahil Bashir Dar son of Bashir Ah Dar, resident of Wanihama in Anantnag district,” Kashmir Zone Police said in a post on X.
The police said the injured person is being shifted to a hospital for treatment.
The area has been cordoned off, and further details shall follow, the police added.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
ED arrests AAP MP Sanjay Singh in Delhi Excise policy money laundering case; sparks political slugfest
Third top leader of AAP nabbed by a central agency in a year...
8 dead, 22 army men among 48 missing as flash flood wreaks havoc in Sikkim
Release of water from Chungthang dam leads to sudden increas...
Supreme Court asks Centre to survey SYL canal land in Punjab to know extent of construction
Bench led by Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul directs Centre to fu...
Asian Games: Neeraj Chopra bags Gold, Kishore Jena silver in men’s javelin throw despite official blunders
Indian javelin star threw 88.88m, a season’s best, to clinch...
Actor Ranbir Kapoor summoned by ED in Mahadev betting app case of Chhattisgarh
Agency alleged Kapoor received money for performing at the w...