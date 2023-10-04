Civilian shot at by militants in J-K’s Anantnag

PTI

Srinagar, October 4

A civilian was shot at by militants in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Wednesday, police said.

“Terrorists fired upon one person namely Sahil Bashir Dar son of Bashir Ah Dar, resident of Wanihama in Anantnag district,” Kashmir Zone Police said in a post on X.

The police said the injured person is being shifted to a hospital for treatment.

The area has been cordoned off, and further details shall follow, the police added.

