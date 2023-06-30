CJI Chandrachud pays obeisance to Vaishno Devi

Our Correspondent

Jammu, June 29

Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud visited the holy cave shrine of Vaishno Devi and paid obeisance at the sanctum sanctorum on Thursday. On his arrival at Katra, the CJI was received by Anshul Garg, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB).

The CEO briefed CJI Chandrachud about the continuing initiatives being taken by the board for upgrading and expanding the infrastructure for facilitating the progressively increasing number of pilgrims to the holy shrine.

The CJI also visited Bhairon Ghati to pay obeisance. This is the first visit of Justice Chandrachud to the holy shrine after taking over as the CJI.