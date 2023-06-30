CJI Chandrachud pays obeisance to Vaishno Devi

Jammu, June 29
Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud visited the holy cave shrine of Vaishno Devi and paid obeisance at the sanctum sanctorum on Thursday. On his arrival at Katra, the CJI was received by Anshul Garg, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB).
The CEO briefed CJI Chandrachud about the continuing initiatives being taken by the board for upgrading and expanding the infrastructure for facilitating the progressively increasing number of pilgrims to the holy shrine.
The CJI also visited Bhairon Ghati to pay obeisance. This is the first visit of Justice Chandrachud to the holy shrine after taking over as the CJI.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Convoy stopped, Rahul visit to Manipur triggers political spat
Takes copter to Churachandpur | Cong fumes, BJP dubs visit ‘...
PM chairs BJP top brass meet amid buzz of govt, party rejig
Up next, meeting of Council of Ministers on Monday
Shah: Nitish aims to stay CM, not become PM; he’s fooling Lalu
Attacks Oppn, says Cong has failed to launch Rahul despite t...