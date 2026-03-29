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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / CJI Surya Kant inaugurates district court complex, LLSA building in Leh

CJI Surya Kant inaugurates district court complex, LLSA building in Leh

Chief Justice expresses satisfaction over the new infrastructure and said it would significantly improve access to justice for the people of Leh

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Our Correspondent
Srinagar, Updated At : 03:45 AM Mar 29, 2026 IST
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Chief Justice of India Justice Surya Kant inaugurates the newly constructed District Court Complex at Melong Thang in Leh on Saturday.
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Chief Justice of India Justice Surya Kant on Saturday inaugurated the newly constructed District Court Complex at Melong Thang in Leh, in the presence of Ladakh Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena and Justice Arun Palli, Chief Justice of the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh.

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According to an official statement, the ceremony was also attended by Justice Sindhu Sharma, Administrative Judge for Leh district, along with other High Court judges.

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Officials said that upon arrival, the CJI was accorded a ceremonial Guard of Honour, followed by a traditional cultural welcome reflecting Ladakh’s heritage. The programme included the unveiling of a commemorative plaque marking the inauguration, followed by the formal reading of the inscription.

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A detailed 3D presentation highlighting the architectural design, facilities and layout of the complex—including courtrooms, administrative offices and residential quarters—was also showcased.

This was followed by an inspection of the court facilities, including the Court of the Principal District and Sessions Judge, featuring modern infrastructure aimed at strengthening the justice delivery system in the region.

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On the occasion, the Chief Justice also inaugurated the newly constructed Ladakh Legal Services Authority (LLSA) building at the same location. A plantation drive was conducted within the LLSA premises, in which all dignitaries participated.

Interacting with the media, the Chief Justice expressed satisfaction over the new infrastructure and said it would significantly improve access to justice for the people of Leh for generations to come. He also announced that a similar District Court Complex in Kargil would be inaugurated during his visit.

Officials said the Leh District Court Complex has been constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 54.85 crore, while the LLSA building cost Rs 5.70 crore.

The Chief Justice also inspected the state-of-the-art High Court Guest House at Melong Thang.

The new complex marks a significant milestone in strengthening Ladakh’s judicial infrastructure, enhancing accessibility, efficiency and the overall delivery of justice, the statement added.

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