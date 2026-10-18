CJI inaugurates Ladakh bench of HC in Leh; 'historic milestone,' says LG

Chief Justice of India Justice Surya Kant on Sunday inaugurated the Ladakh Bench of the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh in Leh.

Ladakh Lt Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena called the day a landmark milestone, fulfilling a long-standing demand for a court closer to home.

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"A new era of accessible justice begins in Ladakh! Deeply grateful to Chief Justice of India, for inaugurating the Ladakh Bench of the High Court of J&K and Ladakh, today at Leh, in the gracious presence of Supreme Court Judges and the Chief Justice and other companion Judges of the High Court of J&K and Ladakh," Saxena said on X after the event.

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A new era of accessible justice begins in Ladakh! Deeply grateful to Hon’ble Chief Justice of India, Mr. Justice Surya Kant ji, for inaugurating the Ladakh Bench of the High Court of J&K and Ladakh, today at Leh, in the gracious presence of Hon’ble Supreme Court Judges and the Chief Justice and other companion Judges of the High Court of J&K and Ladakh. This historic milestone, besides fulfilling a long-standing demand of the people, also brings justice directly to the doorsteps of our people, eliminating distant travel, financial burden and robustly strengthening the judicial system in Ladakh. The Ladakh Bench of the High Court and Hon’ble CJI’s successive visits to Ladakh within a short span of 6 months, reflect his steadfast commitment for ensuring easier and faster “access to justice” to all citizens, particularly to the remote communities in Ladakh. My sincere thanks and gratitude to the Hon’ble Prime Minister, Shri @narendramodi ji and Hon’ble Home Minister, Shri @AmitShah ji, for consistently guiding Ladakh on the path of prosperity and inclusive development. My heartiest congratulations to every citizen of Ladakh! — LG Ladakh (@lg_ladakh) October 18, 2026

He said the Ladakh Bench of the High Court and the CJI's successive visits to the Union Territory within six months reflect his commitment to ensuring "access to justice" to all, particularly to remote communities in Ladakh.

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"My sincere thanks and gratitude to the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi and Home Minister, Amit Shah, for consistently guiding Ladakh on the path of prosperity and inclusive development," he said.

Justice Surya Kant inaugurated the Ladakh Bench of the High Court at the High Court Complex, Melangthong, Leh.

Supreme Court Justices M M Sundresh, P S Narasimha, N Kotiswar Singh and Arun Palli, along with Attorney General for India R Venkataramani, Chief Justice of the High Court of J&K and Ladakh, Justice Pushpendra Singh Bhati, and companion Judges of the high court attended the function, officials said.

The inauguration has been hailed as an important occasion in Ladakh's institutional development.