CJI Surya Kant arrives in Leh, to inaugurate court complexes

Chief Justice of India Surya Kant arrived in Ladakh on Friday on an official visit, marking the first-ever tour of the Union Territory by a sitting CJI, officials said.

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A statement said that upon his arrival in Leh, the CJI was accorded a warm reception by the Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, Vinai Kumar Saxena, and the Chief Justice of the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, Justice Arun Palli, along with other judges of the High Court.

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The reception was also attended by senior dignitaries, including the Chief Secretary of Ladakh, the Director General of Police, Ladakh, the General Officer Commanding 14 Corps, the Registrar General, and senior officers from the civil administration, judiciary, Army and police.

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The Chief Justice was presented with a ceremonial Guard of Honour, followed by a traditional welcome showcasing the rich cultural heritage of Ladakh. Thereafter, he interacted with the Lieutenant Governor, judges, and senior district officials of Leh.

During the visit, the CJI is scheduled to inaugurate the newly constructed District Court complexes at Leh and Kargil, along with the office of the Ladakh Legal Services Authority, aimed at ensuring enhanced access to justice with state-of-the-art facilities.

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A mega legal services camp and awareness programme is also being organised as part of the visit to enhance legal awareness and outreach among the local population.

The visit is also a sequel to the North Zone conference held in July 2025 at SKICC, Srinagar, on the theme “Reaffirming the Constitutional Vision of Justice for Defence Personnel and Tribals: Bridging the Gaps.” In this regard, the CJI is scheduled to interact with Army personnel to further strengthen institutional engagement and address their legal concerns.

The visit marks a significant step towards strengthening judicial infrastructure and promoting access to justice in the remote and challenging terrains of Ladakh, the statement said, adding that it underscores the continued commitment of the judiciary to ensure inclusive and effective justice delivery across all regions.