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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / CJI Surya Kant to inaugurate Ladakh bench of High Court on October 18

CJI Surya Kant to inaugurate Ladakh bench of High Court on October 18

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Adil Akhzer
Tribune News Service
Srinagar, Updated At : 06:57 PM Oct 17, 2026 IST
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Chief Justice of India Surya Kant. PTI file
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Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant will visit Ladakh on Sunday to inaugurate the Ladakh Bench of the Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court, a senior official said on Saturday. Ladakh Chief Secretary Ashish Kundra described it as a major development.

He said the Chief Justice of India, accompanied by four Supreme Court judges and the Chief Justice of the Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court, would attend the inauguration.

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“Over the past 40 years, I do not think another sitting bench of a High Court has been established in quite this manner,” he said.

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“The only comparable examples that come to mind are the benches associated with the northeastern states, including those of the Gauhati High Court in Arunachal Pradesh. Someone also mentioned a bench in Gwalior that was established a long time ago,” he said.

Kundra said bringing justice closer to the people was a very significant step.

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“Otherwise, if someone wanted to file a writ petition, they would have to travel to Srinagar or Jammu. The fact that this is now possible in Leh is an extremely positive development,” he said.

The Chief Secretary said the development had taken place within a span of two months.

“Frankly, it was not even one of the demands raised during the negotiations. It is a unilateral initiative by the Government of India because the government fully understands how difficult the terrain is and the circumstances in which people here live,” Kundra said. “The demand for justice closer to their doorstep is crucial.”

Last month, the Union Territory of Ladakh (Sitting of Bench of the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh in Ladakh) Regulation, 2026, which provides for a bench of the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh to sit in the Union Territory, came into force.

Ladakh Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena appointed September 5, 2026, as the date on which the regulation would take effect.

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