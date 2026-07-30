Clashes continue in PoK as tensions escalate amid regional elections

Tensions prevailed in Rawalkot region in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) on Thursday as clashes continued between security forces and the banned Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC).

Advertisement

The tensions, which have claimed several lives this week, coincide with ongoing regional elections in PoK, with demonstrators affiliated with JAAC determined to march towards Muzaffarabad to press Islamabad to accept their demands.

Advertisement

The JAAC is a collective of activist groups which have been staging demonstrations for nearly two months over 12 contentious seats of the so-called legislative assembly in PoK. It alleges that the establishment manoeuvres these seats to install a prime minister of its choosing.

Advertisement

India has described the elections as an attempt by Pakistan to camouflage its illegal occupation and hide its "grave" human rights violations in the region.

"India's position on this matter has been clear, consistent, and well known. The entire Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh, including the areas currently under Pakistan's illegal and forcible occupation, are integral and inalienable parts of India," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in Delhi on Tuesday.

Advertisement

"As we have stated earlier, the ongoing mass protests in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir are the direct consequences of Pakistan's economic exploitation, its denial of the people's fundamental rights, and its administrative oppression," he said.

In PoK, clashes between security forces and protesters have intensified since Monday, especially in Rawalkot and Mirpur, which reportedly resulted in maximum casualties.

According to the JAAC, at least 37 men lost their lives in the clashes.

"The number of those injured remains unknown. Amid heavy gunfire, our people have continued to stand peacefully and unarmed. God willing, our peaceful struggle against oppression and injustice will continue," it said in a statement.

However, the Pakistan government denied any death of civilians saying militants of the banned Tehrik-e Taliban are present among the protesters and crackdown against them will continue.

"We will not talk to the protesters and law will take its course," Pakistan State Minister for Interior Affairs Talal Chaudhary said.

Amnesty International and the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan have expressed concerns over reports of violence in the region, calling on the authorities to probe the incidents.