Class 7 student raped in Poonch, cab driver and friend arrested

A Class 7 student was allegedly raped by a cab driver and his friend in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district, officials said on Wednesday.

Both accused were arrested and booked under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including those pertaining to gangrape, kidnapping and wrongful confinement, as well as under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the officials said.

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They said a man lodged a complaint at Gursai police station late Wednesday afternoon, claiming that his daughter, a Class 7 student, while returning home boarded a cab driven by Zahoor Mushtaq alias Sonu who took her to his house along with his friend Mohd Irfan on September 6.

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The accused allegedly kept the girl in captivity for three days and raped her repeatedly, the officials said, quoting the complainant.

Acting swiftly, the police arrested both the accused and further investigation is on, the officials said.