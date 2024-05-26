Clean Leh to greet tourists as sanitation drive begins

Arjun Sharma

Jammu, May 25

With the onset of tourist season in the cold desert of Ladakh, the authorities have started a sanitation drive across Leh city to welcome domestic as well as international guests. Leh Municipal Committee, in collaboration with the Ladakh Pollution Control Committee and World Wide Fund (WWF), Ladakh, has launched a sanitation drive in all 13 wards of Leh.

The theme of the drive is ‘The Himalayan Cleanup’. The initiative will span a period of 10 days—May 25 to June 5. The first four days are dedicated to covering three wards daily. The three wards that were covered on Saturday were Gangles Gompa, Chubi Sankar and Changspa.

Brij Mohan Sharma, Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forest, Ladakh, flagged off the cleanliness drive from Gangles Gonpa in Leh. He emphasised the significance of cleanliness and highlighted the role of active citizen participation in maintaining a pristine environment. He also added that on June 5, which is the World Environment Day, all the 13 wards will undergo evaluation and will be given subsequent ranking based on their cleanliness levels.

Interestingly, administration of Ladakh has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Project Himank (Border Roads Organisation) last year for a period of three years to provide plastic waste to be used for pavement and road construction. The problem of plastic waste is perennial due to arrival of over 4 to 5 lakh tourists every year in the region. The tourist season this year was delayed due to continuous closure of Srinagar-Leh highway for days.

District Officer, Ladakh Pollution Control Committee, Ruksana Parveen said the main goal of the campaign is to clean all the wards till June 5 in collaboration with the Pollution Control Committee, Ladakh.

