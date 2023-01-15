 Closed after landslips, shooting stones, Srinagar road reopens : The Tribune India

Closed after landslips, shooting stones, Srinagar road reopens

Closed after landslips, shooting stones, Srinagar road reopens

Vehicles stuck on the Srinagar highway in Nagrota, Jammu. PTI



Our Correspondent

Jammu/Srinagar, January 14

The Jammu-Srinagar highway was thrown open to traffic on Saturday morning after several vehicles were left stranded for a day due to landslips in Ramban, and rainfall and snowfall across J&K.

Flights resume

  • The Srinagar airport authorities resumed flight services after visibility improved and snow got cleared from the runway on Saturday.
  • On Friday, poor visibility due to bad weather had forced the authorities concerned to cancel 66 flights.
  • IMD’s Srinagar centre has warned of another western disturbance on January 19.

Avalanche in Gurez

  • An avalanche hit Jurniyal village in Gurez sector of Bandipora. There was no loss of life or damage to property, officials said.
  • An avalanche warning has been issued for 12 districts, including Bandipora, after the region saw moderate to heavy snowfall
  • ‘High danger’ avalanche warning has been issued for Kupwara district of North Kashmir. pti

After being closed for hours, it was opened on Friday evening but fresh landslides and shooting stones in Ramban district forced authorities to close it again.

SSP (NH Traffic) Mohita Sharma said the road clearance work was completed on Saturday morning. “The road is still slippery but through for traffic. People are advised to travel with caution,” she said. Men and machinery started the clearing work early in the morning after receiving reports that vehicles were stuck at different spots on the highway.

The Srinagar centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a warning of another western disturbance which is likely to occur on January 19. It stated that partly to generally cloudy weather would be witnessed from January 15 to 18. “Fog is likely in plains of Jammu during morning hours. Expect rise in day temperature and drop in minimum temperature,” the advisory stated.

Meanwhile, the Srinagar airport authorities resumed flight services a day after poor visibility due to bad weather forced the cancellation of 66 flights. Officials said the flights were resumed after an improvement in visibility and clearance of snow from the runway.

“The weather is good and the visibility is 3,000 metres. The snow from the runway, taxiway and apron has been cleared,” said airport’s director Kuldeep Singh Rishi.

Due to snowfall, only four flights could operate on Friday morning while the remaining 66 flights (33 arrivals and 33 departures) were cancelled.

Narkanda, Manali and Kufri draped in white
Himachal

Narkanda, Manali and Kufri receive snowfall

Congress MP Chaudhary Santokh Singh dies of heart attack during Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Punjab
Jalandhar

Congress MP Chaudhary Santokh Singh dies of heart attack during Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Punjab's Phillaur

No 'sir' or 'madam' in schools, only 'teacher': Kerala Child Rights Commission
Nation

No 'sir' or 'madam' in schools, only 'teacher': Kerala Child Rights Commission

After much delay, Shimla gets season's first snowfall; tourists flock to hill station
Himachal

After much delay, Shimla gets season's first snow; tourists flock to hill station

Lohri of hope, traditions and colour
Amritsar

Lohri of hope, traditions and colour

Employees to get 119% DA from July 2015 in 3 months
Punjab

Punjab employees to get 119% DA from July 2015 in 3 months

How would have Bollywood celebrities accepted their food orders, well Swiggy shares hilarious video of content creator mimicking them
Trending

How would Bollywood stars accept their food orders; Swiggy shares hilarious video of content creator mimicking celebs

From extravagant exotic holidays to cash handouts, this boss is earning praises for spending 4 crore on employees’ outings
Trending

From extravagant exotic holidays to cash handouts, this boss is earning praises for spending 4 crore on employees’ outings

