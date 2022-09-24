Closed for 14 Fridays this year, says Jamia Masjid

Srinagar, September 23
The management of Jamia Masjid Srinagar on Friday claimed the historic mosque was closed for prayers 14 Fridays this year. It said its head Mirwaiz Umar Farooq was not allowed to leave his residence for delivering the sermon.
Although the Anjuman did not mention, it was apparently responding to a police statement that the central mosque of Kashmir was closed for prayers only three Fridays. The police had said so while responding to a tweet of Asaddudin Owaisi.
