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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Cloudbursts hit Kishtwar, Shopian; schools closed in Chenab Valley

Cloudbursts hit Kishtwar, Shopian; schools closed in Chenab Valley

Several shops and residential houses suffer damage

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Our Correspondent
Srinagar, Updated At : 01:49 AM Aug 02, 2026 IST
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Flashfloods triggered by a cloudburst swept the Chatroo area in Kishtwar district on Saturday. PTI
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Cloudbursts struck the Chatroo area of Kishtwar district in the Jammu region and Shopian in south Kashmir on Saturday, triggering flashfloods, damaging houses, shops and other infrastructure. However, no loss of life was reported in either incident, officials said.

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A cloudburst hit Chatroo around 2.30 am, triggering flashfloods that inundated the main market with boulders, mud and slush. The Kishtwar-Chatroo-Sinthan National Highway was blocked, while at least two vehicles parked along a local stream were swept away. Several shops and residential houses also suffered damage.

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Persistent rainfall disrupted normal life across the Chenab Valley, prompting authorities to close all government and private schools in Kishtwar, Doda and Ramban districts for the day. Officials said schools had been directed to conduct online classes. The closures were ordered in view of heavy rain, slippery roads and the possibility of shooting stones.

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In south Kashmir, the J&K State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) said its Shopian team responded promptly to a cloudburst at Pehlipora village. “The team carried out rescue and evacuation operations, safely evacuating local residents from the affected area,” the SDRF said in a post on X.

According to the SDRF, five residential houses and one school building were damaged due to the heavy flow of water and mud triggered by the cloudburst. “No loss of life has been reported so far,” it said.

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Meanwhile, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said he spoke to Kishtwar Deputy Commissioner Pankaj Kumar Sharma soon after receiving reports of the cloudburst.

He said there was no loss of life and assured that affected shopkeepers and business owners would be compensated in accordance with government relief norms.

The minister said disaster preparedness in the district had been strengthened following last year’s devastating Chasoti cloudburst, which claimed 63 lives, mostly pilgrims on their way to the Machail Mata shrine, while around 30 people are still missing.

To reassure residents, Singh said the Union Ministry of Earth Sciences has installed Early Warning Systems (EWS) at Kishtwar and Machhail to improve advance weather monitoring and issue timely alerts during extreme weather events. He added that an Automatic Weather Station (AWS) is also being installed in the Padder area.

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