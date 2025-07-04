DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana
Home / Jammu & Kashmir / CM Abdullah urges Vaishnaw to increase Vande Bharat train frequency

CM Abdullah urges Vaishnaw to increase Vande Bharat train frequency

article_Author
PTI
Srinagar, Updated At : 03:45 AM Jul 04, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Vande Bharat Express train. FILE
Advertisement

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has asked Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to increase the frequency of Vande Bharat trains to the Valley. He also sought an increase in the number of coaches in the Vande Bharat trains.

Advertisement

In a letter to Vaishnaw last week, Abdullah said the recent launch of the Vande Bharat Express between Katra and Srinagar has been widely welcomed and has generated immense public enthusiasm across Jammu and Kashmir.

“This landmark initiative has ushered in a new era of modern, comfortable, and time-efficient travel for our citizens and tourists alike.” The chief minister, however, said that based on the feedback received from various stakeholders and commuters and his own experience after travelling on the train, “I would like to draw your kind attention to key issues that merit urgent consideration”.

Advertisement

Abdullah requested the railway minister to increase the number of coaches on the train.

“The current coach configuration on the Katra-Srinagar Vande Bharat Express is proving insufficient to cater to the growing passenger demand, especially during weekends, holidays, and the ongoing pilgrimage and tourism seasons.

Advertisement

“Augmenting the train’s capacity by adding one or more chair cars and executive class coaches will go a long way in addressing this surge,” he said.

The chief minister also added that given the overwhelming response and the strategic importance of the route, the frequency of the train should be increased.

“This would greatly benefit local commuters and tourists and help unlock the full potential of this vital corridor,” he added.

Calling for rescheduling of the train timings, the J&K CM said the current departure and arrival timings were not optimal for the working population or for those intending to undertake day trips for official, educational, medical, or pilgrimage-related purposes.

“It is earnestly requested that the departure from Katra be scheduled in the early morning hours, and the return journey from Srinagar be timed for the late evening. This would facilitate same-day return travel and significantly enhance commuter convenience,” he said.

Abdullah also demanded the provision of onboard internet connectivity.

“In today’s digital age, uninterrupted internet access has become a key expectation of passengers, especially on premium trains such as the Vande Bharat Express.

“Provision of high-speed onboard Wi-Fi will greatly enhance the travel experience, allowing passengers to remain connected for work, communication, and entertainment during their journey, especially in view of poor mobile connectivity in the long tunnels,” he added.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts