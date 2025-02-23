CM inaugurates 82-metres Akhal bridge over Sind river

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah inaugurated the 82-metre-long Akhal Bridge over Sind river in Kangan area of Ganderbal district on Saturday.

The bridge, constructed at a cost of Rs 8 crore by the Public Works (Roads and Buildings) Department, connects several villages in Kunmul-Akhal and adjoining areas.

Addressing the public on the occasion, the Chief Minister stated the Akhal Bridge is expected to significantly improve transportation, stimulate economic activity in the area and enhance the quality of life for thousands of residents in the district.

Advertisement

He expressed confidence that the bridge would serve as a vital link, promoting development and bringing much-needed relief to the local population.

Omar emphasised that the bridge marks the resolution of long-standing connectivity issues in the area.

Advertisement

Local public representatives and residents expressed their gratitude to the Chief Minister for addressing their long-standing demand, which will now provide greater convenience and accessibility.

Kangan MLA Mian Mehar Ali, Ganderbal Deputy Commissioner, DDC member Kangan, Chief Engineer R&B, and other senior civil and police officers were present on the occasion.