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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / CM Omar Abdullah announces Rs 6 lakh ex gratia for kin of flashflood victims

CM Omar Abdullah announces Rs 6 lakh ex gratia for kin of flashflood victims

Directs the administration to ensure immediate relief and rehabilitation for affected families

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Our Correspondent
Jammu, Updated At : 01:27 AM Jul 21, 2026 IST
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J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah chairs a high-level meeting to review the situation arising from incessant rains and assess preparedness across the state at the Civil Secretariat in Jammu on Sunday. ANI
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Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has announced an ex gratia relief of Rs 6 lakh for the next of kin of each person who lost their lives in rain-related incidents in Rajouri and Poonch districts, providing immediate financial assistance to the bereaved families.

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Expressing grief over the fatalities caused by flashfloods, landslides and other rain-related incidents, the Chief Minister said that while no financial aid could compensate for the irreparable loss of life, the government stood firmly with the affected families during this difficult period.

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“While no amount of financial assistance can ever compensate for the irreparable loss caused by yesterday’s flash floods, landslides and other rain-related incidents in Poonch and Rajouri, an ex gratia relief of Rs 6 lakh will be provided to the next of kin of each deceased as an immediate measure of support,” he said.

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The relief package includes Rs 4 lakh from the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) and an additional Rs 2 lakh from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF).

The announcement followed a high-level review meeting chaired by the Chief Minister on Sunday evening after devastating flashfloods and rain-related incidents struck the twin districts, causing multiple fatalities and extensive damage to public and private property.

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During the meeting, Abdullah directed the administration to ensure immediate relief and rehabilitation for affected families, stressing that all possible assistance should reach them without delay. He also emphasised coordinated efforts by all departments to restore essential services and expedite relief operations.

The Chief Minister instructed all Deputy Commissioners and field agencies to closely monitor vulnerable areas, particularly those prone to landslides, flashfloods and inundation, while ensuring rescue teams, machinery and essential services remain ready for immediate deployment.

Officials informed him that rescue teams had already been placed on alert across rain-affected areas. He directed authorities to make every possible effort to trace missing persons so that affected families receive timely support and closure.

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