CM Omar Abdullah bats for more private sector jobs in J&K to tackle unemployment

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Monday reaffirmed his government’s commitment to expanding employment opportunities for the youth, saying that while government jobs alone cannot address unemployment, it is the government’s responsibility to create more avenues through private sector recruitment, entrepreneurship and industry partnerships.

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The Chief Minister made these remarks while addressing the valedictory session of the 77th State-Level Mega Job Fair at Amar Singh College, Srinagar. The event was organised by Desh Bhagat University, Punjab, and Cluster University of Srinagar in collaboration with the National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT), Nations Development Association (NDA) and MY Bharat.

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Education Minister Sakina Itoo, Commissioner Secretary, School Education, Ram Niwas Sharma, Vice-Chancellor of Cluster University Srinagar, Vice-Chancellors of several universities in Jammu and Kashmir, President of Desh Bhagat University Dr Sandeep Singh, Principal of Amar Singh College, principals, deans, faculty members and students were present on the occasion.

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Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister said institutions of higher learning have a responsibility that extends beyond awarding degrees. Universities and colleges, he said, must actively support students in transitioning from education to employment through sustained engagement and career facilitation.

He observed that for decades, educational institutions in Jammu and Kashmir had largely considered their responsibility complete once students graduated. Appreciating the initiative taken by Cluster University Srinagar and Desh Bhagat University in organising the mega job fair, he described it as a significant step towards bridging the gap between education and employment.

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Highlighting the outcome of the job fair, Omar Abdullah said that of nearly 5,300 registered candidates, around 470 had secured job offers, while another 430 had reached the final stages of recruitment and were awaiting completion of interview formalities. Nearly 900 young men and women had either secured employment or were on the verge of doing so, he said, describing it as an impressive success rate for an initiative still in its early stages.

Expressing confidence that more such employment drives would lead to higher placement numbers, the Chief Minister described the event as a landmark initiative for Cluster University Srinagar and said it demonstrated the immense potential of structured campus recruitment in Jammu and Kashmir.

He stressed the need to institutionalise campus recruitment across all universities and colleges in the Union Territory. Universities, including the University of Kashmir, Islamic University of Science and Technology, University of Jammu, Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology and other higher educational institutions, should organise regular recruitment drives so that students have employment opportunities before completing their studies, he said.

Stating that merely saying government jobs are not the solution to unemployment is not enough, Omar Abdullah said the government cannot abdicate its responsibility after making such a statement.

“If we cannot provide government employment to every young person, then it becomes our duty to open more doors of opportunity. We cannot simply tell our youth to look elsewhere; we must create opportunities for them through private sector engagement, skill development and industry partnerships,” he said.