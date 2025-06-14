CM Omar Abdullah reviews 2025-26 CAPEX plans of various depts

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday chaired a series of departmental review meetings to take stock of the Capital Expenditure (CAPEX) plans for 2025-26 of the estates, revenue, tourism and culture departments.

During the review, the chief minister emphasised the importance of ensuring immediate approval of plans, authorisation of funds and execution of development projects, thereby strengthening the institutional capacity, and creating impactful outcomes, an official spokesperson said.

He said the chief minister underscored the need for close monitoring, effective coordination, and optimum use of resources to deliver public services efficiently and meet people’s aspirations.

The Estates Department reported a 94.93 per cent expenditure (Rs 2,452.34 lakh) for CAPEX 2024-25 against the funds released (Rs 2,583.19 lakh). Out of 217 total works, 182 have been completed, the spokesperson said.

For 2025-26, the department has a CAPEX budget ceiling of Rs 10,000 lakh. Major ongoing projects like the 400 flats at Pampore and flats in Sarwal, Ahata Amar Singh, and Lower Muthi in Jammu are progressing, with some expected to be completed by October 2025.

The meeting was informed about key budget announcements for 2025-26, which include the construction of 300 new 2-BHK/3-BHK units, twin towers at Canal Road, Jammu and additional blocks at the Civil Secretariat in Jammu and Srinagar.

Other new works proposed for 2025-26 include road macadamisation, new flats in Jawahar Nagar, CCTV installation, and power supply upgrades in various government complexes, the spokesperson said.

For the Revenue Department, out of the approved Rs 79 crore, Rs 69 crore has already been uploaded on the BEAMS portal. The department has proposed 133 new projects, and continues to push forward in its landmark digitisation efforts, having completed 100 per cent scanning of revenue records, the spokesperson said.

He said the chief minister was apprised of key digital initiatives, including the ‘Aapki Zameen Aapki Nigrani’ platform launched in October 2021, which has enabled real-time access to land records while saving Rs 19.83 crore through in-house digitisation.

As part of the 2024-25 CAPEX plan of the Tourism Department, Rs 388.20 crore was approved, with Rs 247.66 crore (66.08 per cent) already spent. Out of 1,551 total works, 871 have been completed so far, marking a 56 per cent completion rate, the spokesperson said.

He said for 2025-26, the department has planned 1,071 total works with a financial outlay of Rs 191.87 crore, including funds for Shri Amarnathji Yatra.