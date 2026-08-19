CM Omar Abdullah reviews preparations for maiden International Film Festival of J&K

Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah on Tuesday chaired a high-level meeting to review preparations for the inaugural International Film Festival of Jammu & Kashmir (IFFJK), scheduled to be held from September 7 to 10 across Srinagar and Jammu.

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The four-day festival is being envisioned as a premier international platform to celebrate cinematic excellence, cultural exchange, creative collaboration and emerging filmmaking talent, and provide an opportunity to forge partnerships with film fraternity across different countries, besides showcasing the rich cultural and cinematic heritage of J&K.

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R Alice Vaz, Commissioner Secretary, Information Department, briefed the CM on the festival, which includes screenings across categories such as International Competition, Cinema of the World, Bharat Panorama, J&K Select, Best Debut Film, Documentary/Hybrid and Short Films. The programme will also feature masterclasses, panel discussions, dialogue sessions, roundtables and workshops involving filmmakers, actors, critics, scholars and other prominent personalities from the film industry.

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The meeting reviewed arrangements made at the principal festival venues, including Sher-i-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC), INOX Shivpora (Srinagar) and Waves Cinema (Jammu), besides the proposed floating cinema at Lalit Ghat. Preparations for a Gulmarg excursion for a select group of filmmakers were also discussed, including visits to the Gulmarg Gondola, golf course, club and other prominent attraction.

The CM emphasised the need for close inter-departmental coordination and timely completion of all arrangements to ensure a seamless experience for filmmakers, artistes, delegates, guests and audiences. He directed all departments and agencies concerned to ensure all preparations for the festival were put in place ahead of time.

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Abdullah called for prominently showcasing Jammu and Kashmir’s rich heritage, cuisine, handicrafts, traditional art forms and iconic tourist destinations during the festival, and stressed that meticulous planning and seamless coordination between all stakeholders was essential to establish IFFJK as a premier annual event on the global film calendar.

The meeting also took stock of security and traffic arrangements, airport facilitation, hospitality and protocol, accommodation, transportation, medical facilities, power supply, sanitation, beautification, venue preparedness and other logistical requirements. Dedicated liaison and nodal officers are being put in place to facilitate coordination with the Information Department and visiting guests.

The Information Department has been tasked with maintaining a consolidated action matrix covering departmental responsibilities, timelines, progress and pending issues, besides coordinating invitations, participant facilitation and media arrangements.

Plans for extensive publicity and branding of IFFJK at regional and national levels via print, electronic, digital and outdoor media were also discussed.