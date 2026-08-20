CM Omar Abdullah says only Centre, not US, can address J&K’s concerns

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said on Wednesday that issues concerning J&K have to be resolved by the Central Government and not Washington.

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Omar made the remarks ahead of his meeting with the US Ambassador to India, Sergio Gor, who arrived in Kashmir on his first visit since assuming office. Speaking to reporters in Srinagar before the meeting with Gor, Omar said he was meeting a US envoy after a long time.

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“I would like to listen to him more, but he is also coming to listen. Let's see what kind of conversation we will have,” he said.

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Omar stated that “our problems have nothing to do with him”.

“It is not my habit to complain to an ambassador of another country. Washington does not have to solve our problems,” the Chief Minister said. He added that the Central Government has to resolve those issues. “So I think it would be wrong if I complain about my country to an ambassador of another country. It is not my habit,” he said.

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In July, Abdullah made a satirical reference to Donald Trump when he asked whether he should approach Trump for J&K statehood. The remark, however, triggered a political uproar.

Omar said on Wednesday that he would talk about Jammu and Kashmir and the prevailing situation. “I will neither complain nor try to find a solution to those complaints,” he said.

After storming to power in 2024, the ruling National Conference, led by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, is currently grappling with the limited powers available under the Union Territory setup.

While his party has intensified its demand for the restoration of statehood since the erstwhile state was bifurcated into the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh following the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019, the Central Government has given no clear indication of when it intends to act.

Omar Abdullah recently stated that the delay in restoring statehood to Jammu and Kashmir is not only fuelling “anger” against the Modi Government but has also eroded a large part of his “political capital”.