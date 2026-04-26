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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / CM Omar approves Rs 9.60 crore multi-level parking project in Ganderbal

CM Omar approves Rs 9.60 crore multi-level parking project in Ganderbal

The project aims to address rising traffic congestion and strengthen urban infrastructure

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Our Correspondent
Srinagar, Updated At : 03:45 AM Apr 26, 2026 IST
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Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah. File Photo
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Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has accorded administrative approval for the construction of a multi-level car parking facility in Ganderbal at an estimated cost of Rs 9.60 crore.
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The project aims to address rising traffic congestion and strengthen urban infrastructure in the rapidly growing town.

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The approval has been granted under the Capex Budget 2026–27 in favour of the Director, Urban Local Bodies, Kashmir. The project will be executed in accordance with approved technical specifications and codal procedures to ensure quality, efficiency, and timely completion.

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The proposed facility is expected to significantly ease congestion in the busy market areas of Ganderbal by providing organised parking space and improving overall traffic management. It will also contribute to better urban planning and public convenience in the area.

The Chief Minister emphasised adherence to strict quality standards, transparent tendering processes and timely execution. He directed the concerned departments to secure all necessary approvals and regulatory clearances before commencing work.

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