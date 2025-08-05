DT
PT
CM Omar dismisses Aug 5 buzz; pins hope on monsoon session

CM Omar dismisses Aug 5 buzz; pins hope on monsoon session

Our Correspondent
Jammu, Updated At : 03:45 AM Aug 05, 2025 IST
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah. FILE
After rumours on restoration of statehood to J&K on August 5 continued throughout the day on Monday, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah responded in the evening stating that he was optimistic for J&K this monsoon session of Parliament.

In a post on X, Omar stated, “I’ve heard every possible permutation & combination about what to expect in J&K tomorrow so let me stick my neck out and say nothing will happen tomorrow—fortunately nothing bad will happen but unfortunately nothing positive will happen either. I’m still optimistic about something positive for J&K in this monsoon session of Parliament but not tomorrow. And no, I haven’t had any meetings or conversations with people in Delhi. This is just a gut feeling. Let’s see this time tomorrow”.

